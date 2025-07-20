Farewell to Fauja Singh: The Turbaned Tornado's Last Journey

Fauja Singh, the legendary marathon runner known as the 'Sikh Superman' and 'Turbaned Tornado', was laid to rest in Jalandhar on Sunday. The 114-year-old icon tragically died in a road accident on July 14, leaving behind a legacy of extraordinary achievements in marathon running.

Singh was struck by a speeding white vehicle during his routine walk near Beas village under Adampur police station jurisdiction. Despite immediate medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries later that evening. The accident, a shock to his family and admirers, highlights the dangers faced by pedestrians.

His grandson, Harleen Singh, shared their family's shock and described Fauja as a tireless promoter of sports, Sikhism, and anti-drug initiatives. Starting his marathon journey at age 89 in London, Fauja completed numerous marathons worldwide, inspiring generations with his resilience and philanthropic spirit.

