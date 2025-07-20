Farewell to Fauja Singh: The Turbaned Tornado's Last Journey
The world bids farewell to Fauja Singh, the 114-year-old marathon legend known as the 'Sikh Superman' and 'Turbaned Tornado', who passed away following a road accident. Family and admirers gathered in Jalandhar to honor his legacy, marked by remarkable achievements and contributions to sports and society.
- Country:
- India
Fauja Singh, the legendary marathon runner known as the 'Sikh Superman' and 'Turbaned Tornado', was laid to rest in Jalandhar on Sunday. The 114-year-old icon tragically died in a road accident on July 14, leaving behind a legacy of extraordinary achievements in marathon running.
Singh was struck by a speeding white vehicle during his routine walk near Beas village under Adampur police station jurisdiction. Despite immediate medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries later that evening. The accident, a shock to his family and admirers, highlights the dangers faced by pedestrians.
His grandson, Harleen Singh, shared their family's shock and described Fauja as a tireless promoter of sports, Sikhism, and anti-drug initiatives. Starting his marathon journey at age 89 in London, Fauja completed numerous marathons worldwide, inspiring generations with his resilience and philanthropic spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Road Accident Claims Eight Lives in Uttar Pradesh
Government Pushes BIS-Certified Helmets to Curb Road Accident Fatalities
9 people killed in road accident involving mango-laden truck in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh: Police.
(Eds: Correcting slug) 9 people killed in road accident involving mango-laden truck in Annamayya district of Andhra Pradesh: Police.
Fatal Incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Gun Battle and Road Accident