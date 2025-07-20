Team India Aims to Conquer Old Trafford: A New Chapter in Historic Wins

As the Shubman Gill-led Indian cricket team arrives in Manchester for the pivotal fourth Test against England, they have their sights set on making history. Currently trailing England 2-1 in the series, Team India is determined to clinch their maiden victory at Old Trafford, a venue where they have yet to taste success. Following their remarkable win at Birmingham, inspired by Gill's double century and Akash Deep's impressive ten-wicket haul, India is keen to replicate that form starting July 23.

Historically, India's record at Old Trafford is underwhelming, with four losses and five draws out of nine Test matches played. In their last appearance at this venue in 2014, India struggled against England, losing by an innings and 54 runs. However, recent years have seen India toppling giants at grounds where they were once considered underdogs. Strategically powered by the aggression of former captain Virat Kohli and the calm leadership of Rohit Sharma and Gill, India has celebrated many significant Test victories worldwide.

In 2018, triumph at the Melbourne Cricket Ground marked a watershed moment, backed by stellar performances from Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah. The famous Test series win at Brisbane and notable victories at Centurion and Cape Town further showcased India's growing prowess. The recent win at Edgbaston, featuring Gill's standout performances and Deep's record-breaking bowling figures, exemplified the team's potential under rising star Gill. As the team gears up for the next challenge at Manchester, fans eagerly await to see if India can, once again, shatter the proverbial glass ceiling and symbolically 'level the series'.

