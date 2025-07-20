WNBA Players Rally for Fair Pay Amidst Rising Popularity

WNBA players turned the spotlight on themselves during the All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, where they sought fan support amid ongoing labor negotiations with the league. The annual showcase celebrated the league's increasing popularity, but behind the scenes, tensions brewed over pay issues.

Players took the court wearing shirts demanding fair compensation and fans echoed their sentiments by chanting 'Pay them!' These actions came after an unsatisfying meeting concerning a new collective bargaining agreement, which players felt was a wasted opportunity.

Despite these tensions, league Commissioner Cathy Engelbert remains optimistic about reaching a productive agreement. The backdrop of substantial league growth, including a 23% rise in viewership and two new teams, added urgency to the players' demands for a greater share of revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)