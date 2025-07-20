Left Menu

Anahat Singh Leads India's Promising Team at World Junior Squash Championships 2025

Anahat Singh will captain India's 12-member squad at the World Junior Squash Championships 2025 in Cairo. With 234 top under-19 players globally, the event features India's best talents. Anahat, a rising star, is seeded second in the women's category and aims to upset local favorite Amina Orfi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:59 IST
Anahat Singh Leads India's Promising Team at World Junior Squash Championships 2025
Indian Squash player Anahat Singh (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Anahat Singh is set to lead India's 12-member contingent at the World Junior Individual Squash Championships 2025, kicking off in Cairo, Egypt, from Monday. Hosted at Cairo's Black Ball Sporting Club, the championships run from July 21 to 26 and promise thrilling matches available for live viewing in India, according to Olympics.com.

This prestigious event will showcase 234 of the globe's premier under-19 squash players, with India dispatching a balanced squad featuring six players each in the men's and women's singles competitions. Anahat Singh, the luminary of India's team, is seeded second in the women's draw, trailing behind Egypt's Amina Orfi, a local favorite gunning for her fourth consecutive title.

Anahat, who recently clinched the U19 Asian girls' squash championship, continues to shine on the international stage. Her prowess is underscored by victories in both the Asian senior women's and mixed doubles titles earlier this year, along with multiple PSA Challenger title wins. She stands as India's sole seeded competitor in the women's bracket, joined by Anika Dubey, a U17 bronze medalist.

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025