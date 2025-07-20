Anahat Singh Leads India's Promising Team at World Junior Squash Championships 2025

Anahat Singh is set to lead India's 12-member contingent at the World Junior Individual Squash Championships 2025, kicking off in Cairo, Egypt, from Monday. Hosted at Cairo's Black Ball Sporting Club, the championships run from July 21 to 26 and promise thrilling matches available for live viewing in India, according to Olympics.com.

This prestigious event will showcase 234 of the globe's premier under-19 squash players, with India dispatching a balanced squad featuring six players each in the men's and women's singles competitions. Anahat Singh, the luminary of India's team, is seeded second in the women's draw, trailing behind Egypt's Amina Orfi, a local favorite gunning for her fourth consecutive title.

Anahat, who recently clinched the U19 Asian girls' squash championship, continues to shine on the international stage. Her prowess is underscored by victories in both the Asian senior women's and mixed doubles titles earlier this year, along with multiple PSA Challenger title wins. She stands as India's sole seeded competitor in the women's bracket, joined by Anika Dubey, a U17 bronze medalist.