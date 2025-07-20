Empowering Afghan Women Cricketers: A Global Initiative

The ICC has announced significant support for Afghan women cricketers who fled their country amid the Taliban takeover. This initiative was a key topic during the ICC's annual conference.

These cricketers will be involved in the upcoming women's 50-over World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, and the 2026 women's T20 World Cup in England. The initiative aims to provide engagement opportunities, including workshops led by international coaches.

A collaborative effort by cricket's big three—India, England, and Australia—this support extends beyond international events. The plan is to potentially integrate displaced players into Australia's domestic cricket system, offering them a new lease on their sporting careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)