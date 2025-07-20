Empowering Afghan Women Cricketers: A Global Initiative
Afghan women cricketers displaced by Taliban rule will gain engagement opportunities at future ICC events, as announced at the 2023 ICC annual conference. Supported by India, England, and Australia, the initiative will offer roles at upcoming World Cups and potentially integrate them into domestic cricket systems.
The ICC has announced significant support for Afghan women cricketers who fled their country amid the Taliban takeover. This initiative was a key topic during the ICC's annual conference.
These cricketers will be involved in the upcoming women's 50-over World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, and the 2026 women's T20 World Cup in England. The initiative aims to provide engagement opportunities, including workshops led by international coaches.
A collaborative effort by cricket's big three—India, England, and Australia—this support extends beyond international events. The plan is to potentially integrate displaced players into Australia's domestic cricket system, offering them a new lease on their sporting careers.
