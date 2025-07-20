Solberg's Epochal Triumph: A Legendary WRC Win in Estonia

In a breathtaking display of skill and determination, Oliver Solberg secured his first World Rally Championship win at the Rally Estonia on Sunday. The event marked a significant milestone: the 100th WRC victory for Toyota. Solberg's win comes nearly 20 years after his father, Petter Solberg, last stood atop the podium with his 13th career WRC victory.

Solberg, alongside co-driver Elliott Edmondson, showcased outstanding performance in their debut with the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1. Despite only two days of testing, the 23-year-old Norwegian held a graceful composure throughout the race, maintaining a robust lead of 25.2 seconds over Estonian driver Ott Tanak. Hyundai's Thierry Neuville finished in third place after receiving a time penalty.

The young driver expressed immense gratitude towards Toyota and the test team for their support. "I just want to say thank you to Toyota, to the test team who helped me get so comfortable, for all the help this weekend," Solberg shared, visibly elated by his extraordinary achievement. The victory further strengthened Toyota's lead in the manufacturer standings, as they continue their dominant streak this year.