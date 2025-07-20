Left Menu

Indian Cueists Shine at IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championships

Indian snooker players, including Kamal Chawla and Pankaj Advani, excelled at the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championships, securing spots in the knockout stage. The Indian contingent demonstrated dominance with consistent wins, as younger players like Mayur Garg also progressed in the U-21 category.

Updated: 20-07-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:12 IST
Indian cueists made a significant impact at the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championships, with five players advancing to the knockout rounds on Sunday. Kamal Chawla, Manan Chandra, Brijesh Damani, Paras Gupta, and Pankaj Advani each secured two victories in their group stages.

National champion Paras Gupta and three-time world champion Pankaj Advani showcased their prowess by achieving decisive 4-1 victories. Gupta, fresh off a runner-up finish at a recent Asian event, and wildcard entry Advani appeared unfazed by the competition, highlighting their readiness and skill.

In the U-21 category, India continued to impress as Mayur Garg and Shahyan Razmi secured their positions in the knockouts. These results underscore India's growing presence in international snooker, with both seasoned and emerging talents making significant strides.

