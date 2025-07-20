Left Menu

Glenn Maxwell Nears 7,000 International Runs, Eyes Future in T20 World Cup

Australian cricket star Glenn Maxwell is on the brink of achieving 7,000 international runs, needing just seven more. Maxwell, who recently retired from ODI cricket, aims to focus on T20Is and upcoming tournaments. He boasts a remarkable career with significant contributions in ODIs, including two World Cup victories.

Updated: 20-07-2025 20:44 IST
Australia batter Glenn Maxwell. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is on the cusp of a significant milestone, needing just seven runs to complete 7,000 international runs. This feat adds to his illustrious cricketing career, spanning 272 matches, with an impressive strike rate of 128.59 supported by 10 centuries and 34 fifties.

Maxwell stands just three runs short of legendary Australian batter Don Bradman's total of 6,996 runs, achieved in merely 52 matches with an extraordinary average of 99.94. As Maxwell calls time on his ODI career, the focus shifts to T20I cricket, especially with the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in sight.

In his ODI career, Maxwell amassed 3,990 runs and claimed 77 wickets, playing pivotal roles in key matches, such as the ODI World Cup wins of 2015 and 2019. His electrifying 201* innings against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup remains a testament to his explosive batting prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

