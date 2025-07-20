Bublik Triumphs on Clay: A Swiss Open First

Kazakh tennis sensation Alexander Bublik secured his maiden tour-level claycourt title at the Swiss Open in Gstaad by overcoming Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo in a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 battle during the ATP 250 final on Sunday.

The French Open quarter-finalist, seeded second, entered his first clay final without having dropped a set throughout the tournament. Bublik, known for his candid remarks, humorously described the match as 'complete torture' during the trophy ceremony.

He praised the scenic venue and expressed anticipation for next year's return. Riding high on his recent triumph, following an early Wimbledon exit, Bublik claimed his sixth career title, adding another achievement after winning the ATP 500 grasscourt trophy in Halle last month.

