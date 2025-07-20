Koneru Humpy Makes History with Semifinal Spot at Women's Chess World Cup

In a historic achievement for Indian chess, Koneru Humpy has become the first Indian woman to reach the semifinals of the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup. A methodical draw in her quarterfinal match against China's International Master Song Yuxin was enough to advance, as reported by ESPN. Despite minor tactical missteps, Humpy managed to control the board and secure her spot in the final four.

Earlier, Humpy set the tone by clinching victory in the first game of the quarterfinal series held at Batumi, showcasing her strategic acumen. In a parallel quarterfinal featuring Harika Dronavalli and the young Indian chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh, the competition was fierce. Divya's choice of the 'Slav Defense: Modern Line' indicated a cautious approach, but Harika's defensive play ensured no clear opportunities were available. After an arduous 60 moves, the match concluded in a draw.

Elsewhere, Vaishali Rameshbabu's impressive run was halted by third-seed Tan Zhongyi of China. Top seed Lei Tingjie maintained her dominance with another victory, advancing into the semifinals against Georgia's Nana Dzagnidze. Now, Humpy prepares to face Tingjie in what promises to be a high-stakes semifinal showdown, while Tan Zhongyi awaits the outcome of the Harika vs Divya clash. The tournament's top three finishers will qualify for the Candidates later this year, ensuring at least one Indian contender in the race.