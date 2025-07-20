England U-19 Rescue Mission: Rew and Ekansh Shine After Early Wicket Scare

India U-19's bowling attack intermittently disrupted England's innings, but not before captain Thomas Rew and Ekansh Singh provided crucial resistance on the first day of the second Youth Test match.

The England U-19 team recovered remarkably from a precarious 80 for five, thanks mainly to the stabilizing 90-run stand between Rew and Singh, concluding the day at 177 for six in 44 overs.

India, after opting to field, saw immediate success from bowlers Aditya Rawat and Henil Patel, who each secured a pivotal early wicket. However, rainy interruptions did little to deter Rew, who top-scored with 59, sustaining England's innings alongside Singh, before the day ended with India marginally leading in a tense encounter.

