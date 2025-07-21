Left Menu

Venus Williams Returns: Embracing Tennis with Joy and Determination

Venus Williams, former world number one and seven-time Grand Slam champion, is gearing up for her return to tennis at the Washington Open after a challenging year marked by health issues. At 45, she focuses on enjoying the game, setting personal goals, and staying true to her powerful playing style.

Former world number one Venus Williams is set to make her return to tennis at the Washington Open, embracing both the challenges and joys of the game at 45, after a tumultuous year marred by health concerns.

Despite having previously declined wildcard entries, Williams is ready to seize the opportunity, motivated by her love for the sport and her comfort on hard courts. She aims to prioritize fun and self-belief over the pressure of results, after over a year away from competition since her last match at the Miami Open in March 2024.

Williams candidly shared her health struggles, including surgery for fibroids, underscoring her resilience and determination to leverage her powerful game style in her comeback. Facing Peyton Stearns in the first round of the Washington Open, the seven-time Grand Slam champion remains focused on enjoying the moment and the possibility of more future achievements.

