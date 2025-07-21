Lucy Bronze Speaks Out Against Rising Racism in Women's Football

In a powerful statement, England defender Lucy Bronze shed light on the escalating issue of racism in women's football as the sport continues to expand its audience. Bronze's remarks came after her teammate, Jess Carter, was subjected to racist abuse during the teams' ongoing participation in Euro 2025.

The defender highlighted a troubling trend: as women's football draws more fans, it also sees an increase in online criticism and racist behavior. "We're open to critics, but not to abuse," Bronze declared, underscoring the urgent need to address such challenges within the sport.

Bronze reiterated the team's commitment to supporting young players from diverse backgrounds, assuring them of an inclusive environment. As England prepares to face Italy in the semi-finals, Bronze's message further stresses the urgent need for societal change to combat racism both online and offline.

(With inputs from agencies.)