Lucy Bronze Speaks Out Against Rising Racism in Women's Football

England's Lucy Bronze highlights growing racism in women's football as the sport gains popularity. Following racist abuse faced by teammate Jess Carter, Bronze emphasized the importance of supporting players and advocating for change in society, urging a proactive approach to tackle online abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 03:01 IST
In a powerful statement, England defender Lucy Bronze shed light on the escalating issue of racism in women's football as the sport continues to expand its audience. Bronze's remarks came after her teammate, Jess Carter, was subjected to racist abuse during the teams' ongoing participation in Euro 2025.

The defender highlighted a troubling trend: as women's football draws more fans, it also sees an increase in online criticism and racist behavior. "We're open to critics, but not to abuse," Bronze declared, underscoring the urgent need to address such challenges within the sport.

Bronze reiterated the team's commitment to supporting young players from diverse backgrounds, assuring them of an inclusive environment. As England prepares to face Italy in the semi-finals, Bronze's message further stresses the urgent need for societal change to combat racism both online and offline.

