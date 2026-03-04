Stranded in the Skies: U.S. Rushes Evacuation Amid Middle East Turmoil
The U.S. has initiated charter flights for citizens stranded in the Middle East following joint military strikes with Israel on Iran. Criticism has mounted over the perceived lack of planning and late warnings for evacuation. Air travel disruptions continue as global tensions rise.
The United States has commenced charter flights to evacuate its citizens stranded in the Middle East following joint military actions with Israel against Iran. The decision comes amid harsh criticism from U.S. lawmakers regarding late warnings and inadequate evacuation planning.
Assistant Secretary for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson announced that charter flights are operating from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan, and military aircraft are being prepared for additional evacuations as conditions allow.
As global air travel remains chaotic due to disrupted energy supplies, ticket prices have surged. Meanwhile, political figures have criticized the administration's response, labeling it as a sign of poor strategy and foresight.
