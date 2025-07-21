Sports Brief: Pay, Triumph, and Football Frenzy

Intense discussions on athlete compensation marked the WNBA All-Star weekend as players advocated for better pay in Indianapolis. The players' actions followed a new collective bargaining agreement, which some union members see as a lost chance for significant change.

Scottie Scheffler emerged victorious at Royal Portrush, earning his first British Open title with a dominant performance. The American golfer maintained his lead despite minor setbacks, securing a decisive win.

Venus Williams is set to return to the tennis courts at the Washington Open, prioritizing enjoyment after a challenging year. Meanwhile, Francisco Alvarez will rejoin the New York Mets' roster, and the NFL's Washington Commanders face potential stadium deal interference over naming controversies.