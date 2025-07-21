Left Menu

India's Junior Squad Shows Spirit in Thrilling Clash Against Japan

India's junior badminton team displayed tremendous spirit but fell short against Japan, losing 104-110 in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships quarterfinals. Despite leading for much of the match, Japan fought back to secure victory. India's team had earlier excelled in Group D, defeating Hong Kong China, UAE, and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Solo | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:34 IST
Displaying grit and determination, India's junior badminton team narrowly lost to Japan 104-110 in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships.

After a close 11-9 initial loss, India's boys' and girls' doubles teams claimed victories, pushing India into a lead at 33-26.

Despite maintaining a strong lead for much of the match, India couldn't hold off Japan's final push, as the reigning champions won the last five matches. India's dominance in Group D was shown with wins over Hong Kong China, UAE, and Sri Lanka, shifting focus now to individual championships starting July 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

