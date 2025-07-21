India's Junior Squad Shows Spirit in Thrilling Clash Against Japan

Displaying grit and determination, India's junior badminton team narrowly lost to Japan 104-110 in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships.

After a close 11-9 initial loss, India's boys' and girls' doubles teams claimed victories, pushing India into a lead at 33-26.

Despite maintaining a strong lead for much of the match, India couldn't hold off Japan's final push, as the reigning champions won the last five matches. India's dominance in Group D was shown with wins over Hong Kong China, UAE, and Sri Lanka, shifting focus now to individual championships starting July 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)