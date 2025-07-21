India's Junior Squad Shows Spirit in Thrilling Clash Against Japan
India's junior badminton team displayed tremendous spirit but fell short against Japan, losing 104-110 in the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships quarterfinals. Despite leading for much of the match, Japan fought back to secure victory. India's team had earlier excelled in Group D, defeating Hong Kong China, UAE, and Sri Lanka.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Solo | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:34 IST
- Country:
- Guatemala
Displaying grit and determination, India's junior badminton team narrowly lost to Japan 104-110 in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships.
After a close 11-9 initial loss, India's boys' and girls' doubles teams claimed victories, pushing India into a lead at 33-26.
Despite maintaining a strong lead for much of the match, India couldn't hold off Japan's final push, as the reigning champions won the last five matches. India's dominance in Group D was shown with wins over Hong Kong China, UAE, and Sri Lanka, shifting focus now to individual championships starting July 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Japan
- Badminton
- Junior Team
- Championships
- Quarterfinal
- Relay Scoring
- Victory
- Match
- Group D
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Gears Up for Strategic Bid to Host World Athletics Championships
Khachanov's Stellar Performance Secures Wimbledon Quarterfinal Spot
Wimbledon Weekend Wonders: Quarterfinalists Emerge Amidst Drama
Harvinder Singh Shines with Double Golds at Asian Para Archery Championships
Vidya Pillai's Triumph at Commonwealth Billiards Championships