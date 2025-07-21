Manny Pacquiao's Daring Return: A Testament to Unyielding Spirit

Manny Pacquiao returned to the boxing ring after a four-year break, marking a continuation of his legendary career. The 46-year-old Filipino icon fought Mario Barrios in Las Vegas, ending in a majority draw, which prevented him from breaking his own record as the oldest welterweight champion.

Though Pacquiao's fight didn't attract the media frenzy of previous matches, his performance demonstrated his enduring passion for the sport. Many wonder if boxing is worth the health risks for aging athletes, especially given Pacquiao's history and standing in the sport.

Experts express concerns about the potential negative impact on the sport and the risks involved for older fighters. Robert Cantu, of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, warns of the dangers posed by repeated head injuries that aging boxers face, raising broader questions about boxing's future and ethical considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)