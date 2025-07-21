Left Menu

Steve Tandy Takes the Helm of Welsh Rugby: A New Era Begins

Steve Tandy has been appointed as the head coach for the Wales rugby team, tasked with revitalizing the team leading up to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. As a former Scotland defence and Lions assistant coach, Tandy aims to restore the team's competitive edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 16:11 IST
In a significant announcement on Monday, the Wales Rugby Union (WRU) revealed Steve Tandy as the new head coach of the national rugby team. Tasked with revitalizing the squad, Tandy will lead the team to the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Tandy, a former Scotland defence coach and British and Irish Lions assistant, is set to begin his tenure on September 1. He will kickstart his leadership with the November Autumn International series, facing powerhouses like New Zealand and South Africa. The Welsh team recently broke an 18-game winless streak, but still faces the challenge of climbing from a 14th-place world ranking.

"Being head coach of my home country is an immense honor," Tandy stated. His appointment concludes the search initiated after Matt Sherratt's interim spell following Warren Gatland's departure. WRU CEO Abi Tierney emphasized Tandy's selection as key to their strategy for sustained success.

