England's Red Roses Gear Up for Home Turf Triumph

England coach John Mitchell has unveiled a formidable squad for the upcoming Women's Rugby World Cup, set to take place on home soil. The team is determined to claim the championship title that slipped through their fingers in a heartbreaking 2022 final against New Zealand.

Zoe Aldcroft steps up as captain, supported by 2014 winner Marlie Packer and Olympian Megan Jones as vice-captains. With seasoned players such as Emily Scarratt, competing in her fifth World Cup, the squad commands a total of 1,374 international caps, cementing their status as tournament favorites.

The team includes several World Cup debutants and marks Natasha Hunt's return to the squad after regaining her position as the first-choice scrumhalf. England boasts an impressive record of 50 victories in 51 matches, with the Twickenham final on September 27 already sold out, showcasing the nation's fervent support.

(With inputs from agencies.)