In the high-stakes world of Formula One, Isack Hadjar's career prospects may have received a boost with the recent reshuffle among team management. The 20-year-old French driver responded positively to the promotion of Laurent Mekies from Racing Bulls to Red Bull, viewing it as potentially beneficial for his own ambitions.

Hadjar, rumored as a promising candidate to race alongside the four-time world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull, sees Mekies' move as a possible stepping stone. "If I had to work with him, it would be easier, that's for sure," Hadjar remarked ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, emphasizing the importance of Mekies' familiar presence.

Despite these changes, Hadjar remains focused, stressing the importance of maintaining performance with twelve races left in the season. Meanwhile, teammate Liam Lawson expressed confidence in the team's resilience, noting Mekies' leadership and the continuity under Alan Permane's new management role.