Rishabh Pant's Courageous Return Sparks Drama at Old Trafford

In a dramatic turn of events at Old Trafford, Rishabh Pant returned to the crease, bolstering India's position after an injury curtailed his initial innings. His comeback played a pivotal role in India reaching 321-6 by lunch on day two of their fourth test match against England.

Pant, who tried an ambitious reverse scoop shot on Wednesday, had to retire hurt on 37 runs and was briefly sidelined for medical scans. The BCCI confirmed that he wouldn't resume wicketkeeping duties but was cleared to bat again. His presence in the lineup provided vital momentum for the team.

Despite evident discomfort while running between the wickets, Pant received a warm ovation from the crowd. He courageously added to his score amidst challenging conditions, with his efforts underscoring his determination. As rain interrupted play, Washington Sundar remained unbeaten alongside him.

