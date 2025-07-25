Left Menu

F1 Thrills: Mekies Takes Red Bull Helm with Uncertain Verstappen Future

Laurent Mekies faces a challenging debut as Red Bull's new principal at the Belgian Grand Prix, succeeding Christian Horner. The team's future is clouded by Verstappen's uncertain plans, while other F1 teams like McLaren and Ferrari face their own hurdles as the season intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Spa-Francorchamps | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:59 IST
Laurent Mekies is stepping into a high-pressure role as Red Bull's new team principal, replacing Christian Horner just two weeks after his abrupt dismissal. Mekies leads the team into his first Formula 1 race weekend at the Belgian Grand Prix, with only a single practice session on Friday before qualifying for Saturday's sprint race.

The shift at Red Bull comes amid questions surrounding champion Max Verstappen's future and an urgent need to address declining performance. Verstappen expressed attachment to Horner but affirmed his ongoing commitment to Red Bull, despite lingering talks with Mercedes.

Meanwhile, McLaren contends with its own drama as Oscar Piastri seeks to overcome frustration at a controversial penalty, narrowing his lead over Lando Norris. Lewis Hamilton, with Ferrari, is in 'crunch time', orchestrating key meetings to influence the team's development plans for 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

