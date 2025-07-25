Barcelona's Pre-Season Tour Triumph: Resolved Disputes Bring Match Back On

Barcelona's pre-season friendly against Vissel Kobe has been reinstated after the Spanish champions and match promoters successfully resolved earlier contractual disputes. Initially suspended, the game is now confirmed to take place, marking the beginning of Barcelona's Asian tour.

The Catalan giants are scheduled to clash with the Japanese side this Sunday. The match will launch a series of fixtures in the Asia tour, showcasing Barcelona's football prowess on an international stage.

Barcelona announced in a statement that their tour will continue beyond Tokyo, with scheduled matches against South Korean teams, FC Seoul on July 31 and Daegu FC on August 4, promising an exciting lineup for fans across Asia.

