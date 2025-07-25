Left Menu

Barcelona's Pre-Season Tour Triumph: Resolved Disputes Bring Match Back On

Barcelona's pre-season friendly against Vissel Kobe is back on after resolving contractual issues. The Spanish club is set to kick off its Asia tour with a match in Japan, followed by games against South Korean teams FC Seoul and Daegu FC on July 31 and August 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:19 IST
Barcelona's Pre-Season Tour Triumph: Resolved Disputes Bring Match Back On
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Barcelona's pre-season friendly against Vissel Kobe has been reinstated after the Spanish champions and match promoters successfully resolved earlier contractual disputes. Initially suspended, the game is now confirmed to take place, marking the beginning of Barcelona's Asian tour.

The Catalan giants are scheduled to clash with the Japanese side this Sunday. The match will launch a series of fixtures in the Asia tour, showcasing Barcelona's football prowess on an international stage.

Barcelona announced in a statement that their tour will continue beyond Tokyo, with scheduled matches against South Korean teams, FC Seoul on July 31 and Daegu FC on August 4, promising an exciting lineup for fans across Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025