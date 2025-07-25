Chou Tien-chen Upsets Top Seed in Thrilling China Open Quarters

Taiwan's sixth seed Chou Tien-chen produced a stunning performance to knock out Thai top seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the China Open quarter-finals at Changzhou, winning 21-17, 21-11 on Friday. Chou will now face Chinese third seed and world number two Shi Yuqi in the semi-finals.

In a dramatic match, Shi came back from a set down to beat his compatriot, fifth seed Li Shifeng, 15-21, 21-15, 21-11. Denmark's second seed Anders Antonsen staged a comeback to defeat France's Toma Junior Popov 19-21, 21-12, 21-8 and will battle China's Wang Zhengxing next.

On the women's side, South Korea's top seed An Se-young secured a semi-final spot after overcoming China's fifth seed Chen Yufei 21-18, 21-19. An is set to meet China's fourth seed Han Yue, who defeated Indonesia's eighth seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. Meanwhile, China's second seed Wang Zhiyi will face Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, following their respective victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)