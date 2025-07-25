Left Menu

World Junior Squash C'ships: Anahat Singh ends 15-year-long medal wait for India

The 17-year-old, who was seeded second in the women's singles draw, secured a loss to Egypt's Nadien Elhammamy 3-0 (11-6, 14-12, 12-10) in the semi-finals at the Black Ball Sporting Club, as per Olympics.com.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 22:06 IST
World Junior Squash C'ships: Anahat Singh ends 15-year-long medal wait for India
Anahat Singh. (Photo: JSW Indian Open/Olympics). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Indian teen squash sensation Anahat Singh ended the country's 15-year wait for an individual medal at the World Junior Squash Championships with a bronze medal in the prestigious under-19 event. The 17-year-old, who was seeded second in the women's singles draw, suffered a loss to Egypt's Nadien Elhammamy 3-0 (11-6, 14-12, 12-10) in the semi-finals at the Black Ball Sporting Club, as per Olympics.com.

Earlier in the quarterfinals, Anahat beat Egypt's Malika Elkaraksy 3-0 (11-6, 13-11, 11-5) to seal herself a bronze medal. "I had lost in the quarters for three years in a row, and I'm really glad I was able to reach the semi-finals this time," Anahat Singh said after her quarterfinal win as quoted by Olympics.com.

Anahat was the only Indian out of eight semifinalists. 54th in the world rankings and the reigning U19 Asian girls' champion, was the only seeded Indian in the women's draw. She had also secured the senior Asian titles in the women's and mixed doubles earlier this year and also made her World Championship debut in Chicago. She has also won plenty of PSA Challenger titles since her two-team bronze medals in the Asian Games Hangzhou back in 2022.

Anahat is now the first Indian to win a medal at the World Junior Championships since Dipika Pallikal secured a bronze in 2010. However, no Indian has won a gold medal at the event, with Joshna Chinappa (silver in 2005), denied a gold medal 20 years ago.

A total of 234 players are participating in the ongoing championships, which feature individual events until July 26 and team events until August 1. India has fielded a 12-member contingent for the event, six men and women each for two events. Squash will make its maiden Olympic appearance in Los Angeles in 2028. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025