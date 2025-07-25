Soccer-Messi and Alba suspended for one match for missing MLS All-Star

Lionel Messi has been suspended for one game after sitting out the MLS All-Star Game without prior approval, the league said on Friday.

The Inter Miami forward and his teammate, Jordi Alba, did not compete on Wednesday despite not being injured, even though they were included in the All-Star roster. "Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club's next match," MLS said in a statement.

The suspension will see them miss Inter Miami's match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Messi has scored 18 goals so far this season. Messi rested this week, according to Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano.

"Look, players always have discomfort, especially when they play every three days," Mascherano was quoted as saying by ESPN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)