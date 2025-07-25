India vs England 4th Test: Day 3 Scoreboard

Scoreboard on Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st innings: 358 England 1st innings: Zak Crawley c Rahul b Jadeja 84 Ben Duckett c (sub) Jurel b Kamboj 94 Ollie Pope c Rahul b Washington 71 Joe Root st (sub) Jurel b Jadeja 150 Harry Brookst (sub) Jurel b Washington 3 Ben Stokes batting 77 Jamie Smith c (sub) Jurel b Bumrah 9 Liam Dawson batting 21 Chris Woakes b Siraj 4 Extras: (B-4, LB-14, NB-13) 31 Total: (For 7 wickets in 135 overs) 544 Fall of wickets: 1-166, 2-197, 3-341, 4-349, 5-499, 6-515, 7-528.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 28-5-95-1, Anshul Kamboj 18-1-89-1, Mohammed Siraj 26-4-113-1, Shardul Thakur 11-0-55-0, Ravindra Jadeja 33-0-117-2, Washington Sundar 19-4-57-2.

