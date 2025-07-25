Left Menu

India vs England 4th Test: Day 3 Scoreboard

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 25-07-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 23:15 IST
India vs England 4th Test: Day 3 Scoreboard
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scoreboard on Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st innings: 358 England 1st innings: Zak Crawley c Rahul b Jadeja 84 Ben Duckett c (sub) Jurel b Kamboj 94 Ollie Pope c Rahul b Washington 71 Joe Root st (sub) Jurel b Jadeja 150 Harry Brookst (sub) Jurel b Washington 3 Ben Stokes batting 77 Jamie Smith c (sub) Jurel b Bumrah 9 Liam Dawson batting 21 Chris Woakes b Siraj 4 Extras: (B-4, LB-14, NB-13) 31 Total: (For 7 wickets in 135 overs) 544 Fall of wickets: 1-166, 2-197, 3-341, 4-349, 5-499, 6-515, 7-528.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 28-5-95-1, Anshul Kamboj 18-1-89-1, Mohammed Siraj 26-4-113-1, Shardul Thakur 11-0-55-0, Ravindra Jadeja 33-0-117-2, Washington Sundar 19-4-57-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025