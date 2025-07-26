Left Menu

Soccer-Argentine De Paul joins Inter Miami from Atletico

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 04:09 IST
Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul has left Atletico Madrid and will join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, the LaLiga club announced Friday. "Rodrigo de Paul bids farewell to Atletico Madrid and will continue his professional career at Inter Miami," the club said in a statement.

De Paul will join his compatriot and friend Lionel Messi, with whom he has won two Copa America titles, a Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup. The 31-year-old made nearly 200 appearances in four seasons under fellow Argentine coach Diego Simeone but leaves the Spanish capital without silverware.

De Paul made his debut for Argentine club Racing Club in 2012 and has also played for Valencia and Serie A side Udinese.

