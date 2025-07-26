Left Menu

Kapil Dev Backs Young Skipper Shubman Gill Amid England Series Challenges

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev supports young Indian captain Shubman Gill, urging critics to give him time to grow into his leadership role during the England series. Dev discusses the pressure on players like Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Anshul Kamboj, while ranking Jadeja higher than England’s Ben Stokes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:03 IST
Kapil Dev Backs Young Skipper Shubman Gill Amid England Series Challenges
Kapil Dev
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev urged critics to give young India skipper Shubman Gill some time to grow into the leadership role as the England series progresses.

Gill, who took over the captaincy in the ongoing five-Test series, led India to a historic victory in Birmingham. However, with India trailing 1-2 in the series and facing challenges in the fourth Test at Manchester, Dev emphasized that learning from mistakes during the initial phase is crucial.

Kapil also discussed Jasprit Bumrah's workload management and debutant Anshul Kamboj's performance, stressing the need for patience. Comparing all-rounders, he stated that Ravindra Jadeja outranks England's Ben Stokes in performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025