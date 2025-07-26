Kapil Dev Backs Young Skipper Shubman Gill Amid England Series Challenges

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev urged critics to give young India skipper Shubman Gill some time to grow into the leadership role as the England series progresses.

Gill, who took over the captaincy in the ongoing five-Test series, led India to a historic victory in Birmingham. However, with India trailing 1-2 in the series and facing challenges in the fourth Test at Manchester, Dev emphasized that learning from mistakes during the initial phase is crucial.

Kapil also discussed Jasprit Bumrah's workload management and debutant Anshul Kamboj's performance, stressing the need for patience. Comparing all-rounders, he stated that Ravindra Jadeja outranks England's Ben Stokes in performance.

