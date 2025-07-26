Left Menu

Satwik-Chirag Exit from China Open Adds to Semi-Final Woes

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced another semi-final setback at the BWF Super 1000 China Open 2025, losing to Malaysia's Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia. This marks their fourth semi-final exit this season, reflecting a recurring challenge against top-ranked opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:08 IST
Satwik-Chirag Exit from China Open Adds to Semi-Final Woes
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Photo: BWF/Badminton Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty endured a semi-final defeat at the BWF Super 1000 China Open 2025, succumbing to a 21-13, 21-17 loss against Malaysia's Soh Wooi Yik and Aaron Chia—two-time Olympic bronze medallists. This loss, as reported by Olympics.com, brings an end to India's run in the tournament.

The Indian duo, ranked 12th in men's doubles, faced a formidable challenge from the world number two pair. In their attempt to counter the Malaysian attack, Satwik and Chirag fell short, marking their 11th defeat in 14 encounters with Chia and Soh. The pair had also been defeated by the Malaysians in the Paris 2024 Olympics quarterfinals, highlighting a persistent obstacle.

This semi-final exit at the China Open is the fourth such occurrence for Rankireddy and Shetty in 2025, following similar outcomes in the India, Singapore, and Malaysia Opens. Prior to their semi-final match, the Indian pair secured a commanding victory over Malaysia's Yew Sin Ong and Ee Yi Teo, demonstrating potential with a straight-games win at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025