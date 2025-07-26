Left Menu

Bumrah Matches Ishant's Record with Masterful Spell in England

Jasprit Bumrah equalled Ishant Sharma's record of 51 Test wickets in England, achieving this feat during the fourth Test against England. Bumrah's prowess earned him recognition as the third Asian to reach 50 Test wickets in England, following legends Wasim Akram and Ishant Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:54 IST
India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: @BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable display of skill and tenacity, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah matched the legendary Ishant Sharma's record of 51 Test wickets in England. Bumrah achieved this milestone during the first session of the fourth day of the fourth Test match at Old Trafford. His spell, which concluded with figures of 2/112 in 33 overs, saw him dismissing Jamie Smith and Liam Dawson.

At just 31 years of age, Bumrah has accumulated 51 wickets from 12 matches in England, boasting an impressive average of 26.19. This places him alongside Ishant, who achieved the same tally over 15 matches with an average of 33.35. Bumrah recently surpassed the 50-wicket mark in England, becoming only the third Asian bowler, after Wasim Akram (53) and Ishant, to do so.

Despite enduring an injury lay-off during the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah's comeback to the Test arena has been noteworthy. He has emerged as the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing series, claiming 13 wickets in five innings at an average of 26.69. His achievement is a testament to his skill, determination, and resilience against formidable opposition. (ANI)

