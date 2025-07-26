Left Menu

Indian Doubles Duo Faces Setback at China Open

India's top badminton doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, exited the China Open after a straight-set defeat to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. This marks their 14th encounter, with the Malaysians leading 10-3. Despite the loss, the Indian duo has showcased consistent performances this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Changzhou | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:12 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
  • Country:
  • China

India's premier doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, faced a tough exit from the China Open on Saturday as they were defeated in straight games by Malaysia's second-seeded Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinals of the prestigious Super 1000 badminton tournament.

The Asian Games champions struggled against the formidable world No. 2 Malaysian duo, who continued their dominance over the Indians with a commanding 13-21 17-21 victory. This defeat marked the 14th clash between the two pairs, with Chia and Soh holding a 10-3 lead in their head-to-head encounters, having previously ousted the Indians at the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals.

Chirag Shetty lamented their missed opportunities, especially in the second game, acknowledging tactical errors that cost them the match. Despite this setback, the Indian duo takes pride in a strong season, having reached semifinals in multiple tournaments, including the India Open, Singapore Open, and Malaysia Open. With upcoming entries in the Macau Open and World Championships, they remain optimistic about regaining momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

