India Triumphs in Men's Doubles at WTT Contender

At the WTT Contender event, India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Akash Pal secured the men's doubles title with a swift victory over French pair Leo De Nodrest and Julles Rolland. Meanwhile, Sreeja Akula faced a 1-4 defeat against Honoka Hashimoto in a closely contested singles match.

Updated: 26-07-2025 21:14 IST
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In an impressive performance at the WTT Contender event, India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Akash Pal claimed the men's doubles title. They triumphed over the French duo, Leo De Nodrest and Julles Rolland, in straight sets, wrapping up the match in less than 22 minutes on Saturday.

Meanwhile, India's ace paddler Sreeja Akula faced a tough 1-4 loss against Japan's second seed, Honoka Hashimoto. Despite losing the first three games quickly, Sreeja mounted a commendable fightback to claim the fourth game and pushed the fifth to a tie-breaker, extending the contest to 48 minutes.

The men's doubles team demonstrated dominance from the outset, capturing 19 points on their serve and another 14 on their opponents', sealing their victory at the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall in Nigeria.

