Matt Henry's Heroics Secure Tri-Series Glory for New Zealand

In a nail-biting finish, New Zealand edged out South Africa by three runs in the tri-series final, cementing their place as the only unbeaten team of the tournament. Matt Henry's extraordinary performance in the last over clinched victory for the Black Caps, earning him the highest wicket-taker accolade.

The thrilling conclusion unfolded after New Zealand, having set a target of 180-5, saw Henry and Michael Bracewell make pivotal catches. Bracewell's catch at mid-wicket dismissed Dewald Brevis while Daryl Mitchell secured a two-handed stunner off George Linde with South Africa stranded at 177-6.

Earlier, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, and Tim Seifert boosted New Zealand's score. Meanwhile, South Africa's chase, initiated by Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Reeza Hendricks, faltered as Henry's disciplined bowling secured the triumph. "Guys stepped up at different occasions," New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner lauded.