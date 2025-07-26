Left Menu

KL Rahul Surpasses 9000 International Runs Mark Amidst Thrilling Test Series

Indian cricketer KL Rahul achieves a major milestone by surpassing 9000 international runs during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. As he showcases exceptional form, Rahul's performance remains crucial for India, currently trailing in the series against England. In the Manchester Test, Rahul alongside Shubman Gill, stabilizes India with his remarkable play.

Updated: 26-07-2025 22:37 IST
KL Rahul. (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  United Kingdom

Indian cricket sensation KL Rahul continues to excel in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, reaching the notable benchmark of 9000 runs across all international cricket formats. This remarkable accomplishment came during the fourth test match against England in Manchester, solidifying his stature as an indispensable player on the international stage.

Throughout the series, Rahul has amassed 451 runs in four tests, with his average soaring to 64.42, including two centuries and fifty. Despite India trailing 2-1 in the five-match series, Rahul's form offers hope as the team grapples with injuries while competing against a robust England squad on their home turf.

During the fourth test, after initial struggles, Rahul and India's skipper, Shubman Gill, engineered a crucial recovery, ensuring stability as India reached 86/2 by tea on Day 4. Notably, Gill's assertive fifty, his fourth against England, and Rahul achieving 1000 Test runs in England, put him alongside Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli in this prestigious milestone.

