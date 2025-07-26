Left Menu

India Battles Back in an uphill Test Against England

Facing a formidable first innings lead by England, India stabilizes their second innings, led by a resilient stand from KL Rahul and Shubman Gill. Despite early setbacks, India finished Day 4 trailing by 137 runs, with hopes to salvage the test on the final day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:36 IST
India Battles Back in an uphill Test Against England
Shubman Gill. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India faced a daunting challenge in their second innings of the Fourth Test as they attempted to counter England's commanding first innings score of 669. With an overall lead of 311, England had put the visitors under significant pressure. However, the Indian side showed resilience before Day 4 ended.

India's second innings began with unexpected setbacks as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudarshan were dismissed without contributing to the scoreboard. Nonetheless, K L Rahul and captain Shubman Gill provided a much-needed recovery, forming a robust and patient partnership, amassing 174 runs to steady India's innings.

England's bowlers struggled to find breakthroughs during the final session of Day 4, allowing India to conclude the day at 174/2, with K L Rahul on 87* and Shubman Gill on 78*. As Day 5 approaches, a determined Indian side looks to mount a challenge against England's substantial lead in this crucial Test match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025