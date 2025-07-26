India Battles Back in an uphill Test Against England

India faced a daunting challenge in their second innings of the Fourth Test as they attempted to counter England's commanding first innings score of 669. With an overall lead of 311, England had put the visitors under significant pressure. However, the Indian side showed resilience before Day 4 ended.

India's second innings began with unexpected setbacks as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudarshan were dismissed without contributing to the scoreboard. Nonetheless, K L Rahul and captain Shubman Gill provided a much-needed recovery, forming a robust and patient partnership, amassing 174 runs to steady India's innings.

England's bowlers struggled to find breakthroughs during the final session of Day 4, allowing India to conclude the day at 174/2, with K L Rahul on 87* and Shubman Gill on 78*. As Day 5 approaches, a determined Indian side looks to mount a challenge against England's substantial lead in this crucial Test match.

(With inputs from agencies.)