Golden Archery Triumph: Jadhav's Shot at Glory

Sahil Jadhav's remarkable performance secured him a gold medal in the men's compound archery event at the World University Games. India's archery campaign concluded with five medals. In athletics, Praveen Chithravel earned silver in triple jump, enhancing India's overall medal tally at the Games.

Essen | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:36 IST
  • Germany

Sahil Jadhav delivered an outstanding performance under immense pressure to capture the men's compound individual gold at the World University Games. Indian archers finished their campaign with a commendable count of five medals, signaling depth and potential in the compound category.

Praveen Chithravel, a 24-year-old from Bhubaneswar, executed an impressive leap of 16.66 meters, securing silver in the triple jump event. As the penultimate day concluded, India accumulated two gold, three silver, and three bronze medals, with prospects to increase their tally in upcoming relay finals.

The compound archers' accomplishments were notable, especially against the backdrop of the underperformance in the Olympic recurve category. Jadhav maintained composure in a tense contest against Great Britain's Ajay Scott, narrowly edging out a 149-148 victory for gold.

