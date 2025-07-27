Nigeria's Historic Women's Africa Cup Victory: A Comeback to Remember

Nigeria's women's football team showcased their prowess by overcoming a two-goal deficit to secure a stunning 3-2 victory against Morocco in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final. This victory marked their record 10th title, underscoring their status as Africa's most successful women's team.

The thrilling comeback began with Esther Okoronkwo and Folashade Ijamilusi leading the charge at Stade Olympique in Rabat. Substitute Jennifer Echegini sealed the memorable triumph with an 88th-minute winner. Despite surrendering early goals to Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy, Nigeria's resilience saw them equalize and eventually clinch victory.

Morocco initially capitalized on Nigeria's defensive lapses, but Nigeria's determination shone through. After a VAR-reviewed penalty by Okoronkwo and another Ijamilusi goal, the game hung in balance until Nigeria's Echegini netted the decisive goal, cementing Nigeria's continental dominance once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)