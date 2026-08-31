Nigeria Turns Routine Child Health Visits Into Moments of Learning

Mothers arriving at the Primary Health Care Centre in Ugbor, Edo State, usually expect their babies to receive routine immunizations and growth checks. Mrs Shegu Ritawaits came with the same expectation when she brought her eight-month-old child to the clinic, yet the visit also introduced her to simple ways of supporting her baby's developing brain through talking, singing, smiling, playing and responding warmly to the child's sounds and movements.

"I did not know that talking and playing with my baby could help her learn," Mrs Shegu said. "Now I try to do it every day, even when I am cooking or washing clothes."

Her experience shows how everyday contact between health workers and families can become an opportunity to nurture a child's language, movement, confidence and emotional wellbeing. These activities cost little, fit naturally into family routines and can shape development during the years when a child's brain is growing at its fastest rate.

Turning routine clinic visits into learning opportunities

An estimated two-thirds of children in sub-Saharan Africa experience poor developmental outcomes, often linked to health challenges, inadequate nutrition, poverty, limited early learning opportunities and a lack of support for caregivers. Nurturing care brings together good health, adequate nutrition, responsive caregiving, early learning and protection from harm, giving children a stronger foundation for school, relationships and future productivity.

The role of primary health care was discussed during a WHO-convened panel at the Africa Primary Health Care Forum 2026 in Abuja, attended by 513 participants from six countries. Speakers agreed that health centres offer one of the most practical ways to reach pregnant women, caregivers, babies and young children while connecting families with education, nutrition, protection and specialist services.

"Primary health care remains the government platform with the widest and most consistent contact with pregnant women, caregivers and young children," said Dr Amina Mohammed, Director of the Child Health Division at Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. "Integrated action is needed to promote early childhood development."

Osun health workers identify developmental concerns earlier

A programme in Osun State shows how developmental support can become part of everyday health care. The Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex and the UK's Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health have trained 278 frontline health workers to recognize possible developmental delays and disabilities, guide families and refer children to specialist services.

Dr Oluwatosin Olorunmoteni, a consultant paediatric neurologist at the teaching hospital and co-lead of the partnership, said children are now being referred before their first birthday, with some reaching appropriate services before six months of age. Earlier identification can give families more time to access therapy, medical care and practical guidance during a highly important stage of development.

Health workers are also becoming more confident in assessing children and speaking with parents. At the Ugbor centre, nurse Caroline Ugbomor Osato has noticed that caregivers who once visited only for immunization now ask how they can help their children speak, play and learn at home.

Caregiver groups replace isolation with shared strength

Families raising children with developmental disabilities often need emotional support alongside clinical services. The Osun initiative includes Baby Ubuntu caregiver groups, where parents exchange experiences, learn activities that encourage development and celebrate progress that other people may overlook.

"We share our stories. We share the pains. We share our success. It has been a kind of relief," said Faridat Adegoke, whose child has cerebral palsy and who coordinates a parent support group.

WHO is supporting Nigeria through technical guidance, stakeholder engagement and discussions connecting health professionals, researchers, government agencies and development partners. The Africa Primary Health Care Forum was supported through the European Union-funded SPIN project.

"Nurturing care for early childhood development is not an extra task for the health system," said WHO Technical Officer Dr Joy Ufere. "It is a core component of quality care for every child."

Investment in early childhood development can return an estimated US$6 to US$17 for every US$1 spent. Its deeper value can be seen in homes like Mrs Shegu's, where a song during cooking, a smile during washing or a few spoken words can help a baby feel secure, connected and ready to learn.