In an intense Major League Soccer matchup, Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati settled for a 0-0 draw without the presence of soccer superstar Lionel Messi. Suspended for missing the All-Star game, Messi watched from a suite at Chase Stadium, much to the displeasure of club co-owner Jorge Mas, who criticized the disciplinary action as "draconian."

Both teams came into Saturday's fixture with impressive records, each having won six of their last seven matches. Cincinnati, sitting second in the Supporters' Shield rankings, narrowly missed out on victory when a stoppage-time goal by defender Miles Robinson was disallowed for a foul. Inter Miami remains fifth as they continue to chase the prestigious shield.

The absence of Messi was further spotlighted by Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul's formal introduction to fans. A longtime friend of Messi, De Paul's arrival signals Miami's ongoing ambitions in the league. Despite the star-studded stories off the pitch, veteran striker Luis Suárez made headlines with exceptional passes, leading some to wonder how different the outcome might have been had Messi taken the field.

