Arsenal Lands Prolific Striker Viktor Gyokeres in Blockbuster Deal

Arsenal has signed Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres for £63 million from Sporting Lisbon, concluding the club's search for a top-tier striker. Gyokeres, known for his prolific scoring, joins on a five-year contract and aims to strengthen Arsenal's attack after outstanding performances and accomplishments in Portugal.

Updated: 27-07-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 09:22 IST
Arsenal has successfully acquired Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, ending the Premier League club's long search for a standout goal-scorer. The deal, valued at £63 million, sees Gyokeres sign a five-year contract with the club.

"Viktor is an exceptional talent," said Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta, highlighting Gyokeres' remarkable skills and suitability for the team's ambitions. Gyokeres is celebrated for his extraordinary scoring ability during his stint in Portugal, where he led his team to consecutive league victories.

The acquisition marks a significant move for Arsenal, which has struggled to secure a championship in recent seasons due to the absence of a prolific striker. With Gyokeres joining the ranks, hopes are high for turning Arsenal's fortunes around in the Premier League race.

