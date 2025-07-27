Left Menu

Australia Clinches Series with Thrilling T20 Win Over West Indies

Australia secured a thrilling three-wicket victory over West Indies, extending their lead to 4-0 in the five-match T20 series. Cameron Green and Josh Inglis hit half-centuries to guide Australia in chasing down West Indies' 205-9. The match featured notable performances from Sherfane Rutherford and Glenn Maxwell.

Australia Clinches Series with Thrilling T20 Win Over West Indies
Australia saw off the West Indies in a captivating three-wicket thriller, further solidifying their dominance with a 4-0 lead in the T20 series. Instrumental to their success were half-centuries from Cameron Green and Josh Inglis, as Australia successfully chased a substantial 205-9 target posted by the hosts.

The West Indies saw commendable batting from Sherfane Rutherford, who scored 31 off 15, and contributions from the middle order. However, Cameron Green's unbeaten 55 and Josh Inglis's brisk 51 set up Australia's impressive chase after a shaky start, highlighted by the loss of captain Mitch Marsh in the opening over.

Throughout the match, Australia's bowlers, including Aaron Hardie with an economical spell and Adam Zampa's three wickets, kept the West Indies in check. With rain making an appearance at Warner Park, Australia's winning streak in the Caribbean stretched to seven matches on the backdrop of Glenn Maxwell's pivotal 47-run innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

