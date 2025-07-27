Gibbs-White Commits to Nottingham Forest Until 2028

Nottingham Forest's talented midfielder, Morgan Gibbs-White, has extended his association with the Premier League club by securing a new contract that will see him stay until 2028.

Recently, British media speculated about his potential move to Tottenham Hotspur, but Nottingham Forest has confirmed that he will continue at City Ground, quashing transfer talks.

This commitment from Gibbs-White reinforces his pivotal role in Forest's recent performance, which saw the club secure a spot in the UEFA Conference League playoff round.

