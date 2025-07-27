Left Menu

Gibbs-White Commits to Nottingham Forest Until 2028

Morgan Gibbs-White, a key player for Nottingham Forest, has extended his contract until 2028, dispelling rumors of a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur. Forest announced the deal following media speculation about his release clause. His commitment strengthens Forest's prospects in upcoming league and international competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 10:45 IST
Nottingham Forest's talented midfielder, Morgan Gibbs-White, has extended his association with the Premier League club by securing a new contract that will see him stay until 2028.

Recently, British media speculated about his potential move to Tottenham Hotspur, but Nottingham Forest has confirmed that he will continue at City Ground, quashing transfer talks.

This commitment from Gibbs-White reinforces his pivotal role in Forest's recent performance, which saw the club secure a spot in the UEFA Conference League playoff round.

