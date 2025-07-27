Left Menu

Davidovich Fokina and Fernandez Seek First Titles at D.C. Open

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ousted No. 4 seed Ben Shelton at the D.C. Open semifinals and will play Alex de Minaur for the title. In the women's bracket, Leylah Fernandez outlasted Elena Rybakina, while Anna Kalinskaya beat Emma Raducanu. Both will compete for their first WTA titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:25 IST
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the 12th seed from Spain, dominated No. 4 seed Ben Shelton, securing a 6-2, 7-5 victory in the D.C. Open semifinals. This win followed his earlier triumph over top seed Taylor Fritz. Davidovich Fokina now aims to capture his first ATP title against No. 7 seed Alex de Minaur on Sunday.

In the women's draw, unseeded Leylah Fernandez demonstrated resilience with a three-hour, 16-minute win over 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Fernandez, a 2021 U.S. Open runner-up, showed remarkable form, securing her second win of the week against a top-20 opponent at the hard-court event.

Anna Kalinskaya, also unseeded, made swift work of defeating Emma Raducanu. Kalinskaya and Fernandez, both reaching their respective finals, will vie for their first WTA title in an eagerly anticipated showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

