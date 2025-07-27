Davidovich Fokina and Fernandez Seek First Titles at D.C. Open

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the 12th seed from Spain, dominated No. 4 seed Ben Shelton, securing a 6-2, 7-5 victory in the D.C. Open semifinals. This win followed his earlier triumph over top seed Taylor Fritz. Davidovich Fokina now aims to capture his first ATP title against No. 7 seed Alex de Minaur on Sunday.

In the women's draw, unseeded Leylah Fernandez demonstrated resilience with a three-hour, 16-minute win over 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Fernandez, a 2021 U.S. Open runner-up, showed remarkable form, securing her second win of the week against a top-20 opponent at the hard-court event.

Anna Kalinskaya, also unseeded, made swift work of defeating Emma Raducanu. Kalinskaya and Fernandez, both reaching their respective finals, will vie for their first WTA title in an eagerly anticipated showdown.

