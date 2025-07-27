Left Menu

Ankita's Silver Sprint: A Triumph at World University Games

Ankita, a steeplechaser, clinched a silver medal with a personal-best time in the 3000m event at the World University Games. India's medal tally rose significantly, though performances were mixed across events. Highlights included personal bests and season-best timings despite tough competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Essen | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:32 IST
Ankita's Silver Sprint: A Triumph at World University Games
Ankita
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ankita, a talented steeplechaser, made headlines on the final day of the World University Games by winning silver in the 3000m event with an impressive personal-best time of 9:31.99 seconds. The 23-year-old, who sliced nearly seven seconds off her previous best, came breathtakingly close to gold, finishing just behind Finland's Ilona Maaria Mononen.

Despite India's strong tradition in relay events, the women's 4x400m relay team missed the podium, securing fifth place despite a season's best performance. Ankita's success in the steeplechase contributed to India's growing medal tally, though race walkers faced challenges, failing to make the top-10.

India's performance at the World University Games was mixed, highlighted by Ankita's silver and other athletes setting personal or season bests. While some events, like the men's and women's 20km race walks, saw less successful outcomes, the competition remains a testament to the athletes' determination and skill.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025