Ankita's Silver Sprint: A Triumph at World University Games

Ankita, a talented steeplechaser, made headlines on the final day of the World University Games by winning silver in the 3000m event with an impressive personal-best time of 9:31.99 seconds. The 23-year-old, who sliced nearly seven seconds off her previous best, came breathtakingly close to gold, finishing just behind Finland's Ilona Maaria Mononen.

Despite India's strong tradition in relay events, the women's 4x400m relay team missed the podium, securing fifth place despite a season's best performance. Ankita's success in the steeplechase contributed to India's growing medal tally, though race walkers faced challenges, failing to make the top-10.

India's performance at the World University Games was mixed, highlighted by Ankita's silver and other athletes setting personal or season bests. While some events, like the men's and women's 20km race walks, saw less successful outcomes, the competition remains a testament to the athletes' determination and skill.

