Pádraig Harrington Leads the Charge: A Senior Open Thriller

Pádraig Harrington has taken a commanding two-stroke lead going into the final round of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open at Sunningdale. The Irish golf veteran, who has previously won The Open, delivered exceptional performance by carding consecutive 65s, putting him at 13 under par.

Arjun Atwal emerged as the leading Indian contender, tied at 29th after a commendable performance in his second event on the Seniors Tour. Jyoti Randhawa and Jeev Milkha Singh also participated, though they remain further down the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Justin Leonard and Thomas Bjørn remain in contention, with Leonard matching Harrington's total with a 65 and Bjørn sitting solo in third after shooting a 67. As anticipation builds for the final round, several players, including Steven Alker and Greg Chalmers, have also shown remarkable form, promising an exciting conclusion.