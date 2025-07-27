Left Menu

Triumphant Night: Summer McIntosh Shines with Gold at World Championships

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh celebrated a significant achievement at the World Championships, clinching a gold medal in the women's 400 metres freestyle. Her time of three minutes and 56.26 seconds was almost two seconds faster than her nearest competitor. McIntosh further advanced in the 200 individual medley semi-finals, showcasing remarkable talent and preparation.

Updated: 27-07-2025 19:03 IST
Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh showcased an impressive performance at the World Championships, securing the gold in the women's 400 metres freestyle event with a time of three minutes and 56.26 seconds. Her dominant display placed her nearly two seconds ahead of China's Li Bingjie, with American swimming legend Katie Ledecky following in third.

Following her gold-winning performance, the three-time Olympic champion swiftly shifted focus to the 200 individual medley semifinals, having little time to relish her victory. Despite the tight race schedule, McIntosh remained unparalleled, easily qualifying for the final ahead of the competition.

McIntosh, who has set world records at the recent Canadian trials, expressed her joy at the prominent victory and anticipated more successes. "Standing at the top of the podium is promising," she remarked. Her confidence and exceptional preparation indicate a strong finish at the world championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

