Tragedy Strikes: Teen Drowns During Swimming Practice in Telangana

An 18-year-old student's life ended tragically during a swimming practice session in Telangana's Surya Nagar area, police confirmed. The incident occurred at a private swimming pool in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Sunday evening.

The deceased, identified as Vaishnavi, was attending her regular swimming practice when she drowned. According to police reports, Vaishnavi had arrived at the pool around 4:30 p.m. with friends Gautami and Praneetha. Post practice, Vaishnavi and Priyanka stayed behind in the pool when the accident took place.

Priyanka immediately alerted the coach and staff who retrieved Vaishnavi, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. 'This incident happened yesterday evening hours. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter,' stated a police official.

