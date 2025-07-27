Empowering Talent: Archery Training Centre Set to Transform Tribal Community

In a significant move to boost rural sporting talent and community development, an archery training centre is slated for Jashpur district, Chhattisgarh. The initiative, announced by an official on Sunday, aims to marry sports, education, and rural development under an integrated model.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's vision is transforming remote regions of the state into hubs of holistic growth. An integrated multi-purpose complex is coming to Pandrapath in the Bagicha development block, equipped with world-class facilities to nurture young tribal talent.

Funded by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative to the tune of Rs 20.53 crore, the complex will host an archery academy, a library, a health unit, a skills center, and a medicinal garden. This initiative not only promotes sports excellence but also drives inclusive growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)