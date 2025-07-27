Left Menu

Piastri Triumphs in Rain-Soaked Belgian Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri increased his Formula One lead to 16 points by defeating Lando Norris at a rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix. McLaren marked their sixth one-two finish in 13 races. The race was delayed due to weather conditions but Piastri overtook Norris, winning by 3.415 seconds.

In a thrilling display at Spa-Francorchamps, Oscar Piastri extended his championship lead by outpacing teammate Lando Norris in adverse weather conditions. The Belgian Grand Prix, marked by heavy rain and compromised visibility, saw an hour and 20 minutes delay before the race restarted.

Piastri, navigating through the challenging race conditions with finesse, overtook pole-sitter Norris early on. Displaying remarkable skill and determination, Piastri completed the race with a convincing 3.415-second advantage.

This victory handed McLaren their third consecutive one-two finish, solidifying their dominance in the season with six such finishes in 13 races. Despite the difficult conditions, Piastri's command of the track underscored his growing stature in Formula One.

