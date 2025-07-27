Piastri Triumphs in Rain-Soaked Belgian Grand Prix

In a thrilling display at Spa-Francorchamps, Oscar Piastri extended his championship lead by outpacing teammate Lando Norris in adverse weather conditions. The Belgian Grand Prix, marked by heavy rain and compromised visibility, saw an hour and 20 minutes delay before the race restarted.

Piastri, navigating through the challenging race conditions with finesse, overtook pole-sitter Norris early on. Displaying remarkable skill and determination, Piastri completed the race with a convincing 3.415-second advantage.

This victory handed McLaren their third consecutive one-two finish, solidifying their dominance in the season with six such finishes in 13 races. Despite the difficult conditions, Piastri's command of the track underscored his growing stature in Formula One.

